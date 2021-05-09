Call from citizen busts burglary suspect

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead PD were active late Saturday night as they arrested a burglary suspect after a concerned citizen called it in. MPD took Alton Harper into custody, charging him with felony second degree burglary and felony possession of burglary tools.

At around 11:58 P.M., a call was made to MPD saying that there was a male breaking into garages in the 1500 block on Belsly Blvd. Harper was found with property belonging to three different garages in the area.

Citizen Call Leads to Burglary Suspect Arrest On 05/07/2021, at approximately 2358 hours, Moorhead Police responded to... Posted by Moorhead Police Department on Saturday, May 8, 2021

Harper is currently being held at the Clay County Jail awaiting his court appearance.

