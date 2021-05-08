Vehicle fire backs up traffic on I-29 north of Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A vehicle, fully engulfed in flames, had traffic backed up on northbound I-29 Saturday afternoon.

What appeared to be a black passenger vehicle had flames coming from the front end. It was on the east side of I-29, between Fargo and Harwood.

Firefighters from Harwood, Fargo, and the North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

No word yet on the cause of the fire or the status of those inside the vehicle when it caught on fire.

Check back with Valley News Live for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.