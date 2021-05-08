Advertisement

Vehicle fire backs up traffic on I-29 north of Fargo

Vehicle fire on Interstate-29 north of Fargo on May 8, 2021.
Vehicle fire on Interstate-29 north of Fargo on May 8, 2021.(Gretchen Hjelmstad/Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A vehicle, fully engulfed in flames, had traffic backed up on northbound I-29 Saturday afternoon.

What appeared to be a black passenger vehicle had flames coming from the front end. It was on the east side of I-29, between Fargo and Harwood.

Firefighters from Harwood, Fargo, and the North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

No word yet on the cause of the fire or the status of those inside the vehicle when it caught on fire.

Check back with Valley News Live for updates on this story.

