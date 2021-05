FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD and the Fargo Fire Dept. responded to a hit and run outside a Pizza Hut on the 25th St. S. A pillar damaged by a car that took off after striking it.

Crews came out to clear the broken glass on the ground outside the businesses. This is an ongoing investigation.

