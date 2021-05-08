Advertisement

High speed chase takes place on 1-29 north of Fargo

(Source: Tegna)
(Source: Tegna)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - About a dozen law enforcement officers were in pursuit of a white pickup truck on I-29 Saturday morning.

The pursuit came to a stop near exit 67.

No word on the reason for the chase or the identity of the driver.

Valley News Live reached out to the North Dakota Highway Patrol for more information, but has yet to hear back.

We will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities discover a body by the river near 52nd Avenue South in Fargo on May 7, 2021.
Body found near river in south Fargo
Wahpeton teacher on leave following George Floyd re-enactment
Officers stand near an entrance to the Wells Fargo branch Thursday May 6, 2021, in south St....
Police: Suspect who held hostages at Minnesota bank arrested
Fire and flames generic (Source: Pexels)
One-year-old boy dies in house fire
Willie Sparkman is under arrest in connection to the murder of a taxi driver in Moorhead.
Sparkman and female roommate planned armed robberies for rent money

Latest News

Homewood Police pursue 2 carjacking suspects in October 2018.
Grand Forks Police respond to second car chase early Saturday morning
Car theft results in chase in Grand Forks
A tick hanging off a leaf.
Lyme disease: A silent problem in the human body
10:00PM News May 7 - Part 3
10:00PM News May 7 - Part 3