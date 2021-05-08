Grand Forks Police respond to second car chase early Saturday morning

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A little after 5 a.m. Saturday morning the Grand Forks Police department responded to the 600 block of 8th Avenue North for a report of a restraining order violation.

When officers arrived, the suspect identified as Wesley Johannessohn, was seen leaving the area. Authorities lost sight of the vehicle but later located it near the 1100 block of North 5th Street.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle. Johannessohn pulled over for a short time, but refused to leave the car.

He later fled at a low speed and eventually stopped in the 800 block of Cherry Street.

Johannesson is being charged with violation of a disorderly conduct restraining order, DUI, DUI refusal, reckless driving and fleeing in a motor vehicle.

