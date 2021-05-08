Car theft results in chase in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car chase ensued after Grand Forks police were responding to a vehicle theft on North Washington Street.

Authorities were dispatched to the vehicle theft around 6 a.m. Saturday morning and once the vehicle was located, a pursuit began.

Officers followed the car for several blocks attempting to stop it. Law enforcement lost sight of the vehicle and the pursuit was canceled.

Some time later, the same vehicle was spotted at Loaf N’ Jug.

An officer attempted to make contact with a female driver identified as 21-year-old Farah Darco of Grand Forks, but she fled the area travelling westbound on Gateway Drive heading out of town.

Grand Forks Sheriff’s Office continued to pursue the driver. She was later apprehended in Grand Forks County.

Authorities say Darco was the only occupant of the vehicle. She was transported to Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

Pending charges include fleeing in a motor vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle.

