Mix of Sun and Clouds for Mother’s Day

SUNDAY - Mother’s Day: For Mother’s Day, things stay cool, with highs in the 50s and 60s. There will be a slight breeze out of the north and east and a mix of sunshine and clouds.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: High pressure moves in for Monday, giving us a quiet and sunnier start to the next business week,. Highs look to stay steady from the weekend, with most warming into the 50s and 60s. Temperatures will be a bit warmer on Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: The chance of showers returns for Wednesday, but they look spotty at this time. Highs warm into the 60s for most. Some warmer air is expected for Thursday, with highs warming into the 60s and 70s under partly cloudy skies. Friday warms even more, with most seeing temperatures in the 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. However, as low pressure moves in, there is a chance of showers or maybe some thunder on Friday evening.

SATURDAY: A few showers may linger on Saturday, and temps will be cooler. Many will see highs back in the 60s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY - MOTHER’S DAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 36. High: 58.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 32. High: 62.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 34. High: 65.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of isolated showers. Low: 45. High: 67.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. Low: 46. High: 72.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers/thunder. Low: 47. High: 73.

SATURDAY: Chance of showers. Cooler. Low: 42. High: 65.