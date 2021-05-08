15-year-old dies in rollover crash near Lidgerwood

LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 15-year-old has died after a rollover crash on Highway 11 near Lidgerwood.

The male driver was heading westbound on the highway in a Chevrolet pickup.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver entered the north ditch of Highway 11 and overcorrected forcing him to cross both lanes of traffic.

The vehicle later entered the south ditch and overturned multiple times before coming to a rest on the roof.

The driver sustained severe injuries and was later pronounce dead on the scene.

The crash is still being investigated.

