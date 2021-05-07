Advertisement

Wahpeton teacher on leave following George Floyd re-enactment

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A teacher in the Wahpeton School District is on administrative leave following an investigation into student re-enacting the George Floyd arrest and murder.

The school district says earlier in the week of May 3, it was notified of an activity in an elementary classroom that many called inappropriate and insensitive.

The school district says during the re-enactment, students did not have physical contact with each other and no student’s breathing was obstructed. The district also says no student was signaled out because of race.

In a statement, the school says “As a district, we do not support or tolerate any activity that would make students uncomfortable in the learning environment.”

An investigation is still going on regarding the incident and more details will be released once it is complete.

