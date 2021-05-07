Advertisement

Video shows the moment Paul Bunyan’s arm is damaged in Bemidji

Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department has released video showing what caused the arm of the Paul Bunyan statue to break in Bemidji earlier this week.

In the video, you can see someone climbing the arm of the statue and the arm eventually breaks. The person in the video falls to the ground and then walks away, along with four others.

On Monday, the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department reported that the concrete in Paul’s arm gave way. Paul’s arm is currently being held in place by rebar.

If you have any information about the damage to Paul Bunyan, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota by going to www.CrimeStoppersMn.org or by calling the toll free phone number 1-800-222-8477. You may also qualify for a $1,000 reward for leaving a tip.

