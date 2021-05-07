Student suspended after bringing BB gun to Fargo Middle School

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A student at Fargo’s Carl Ben Eielson Middle School is suspended after bringing a BB gun to school.

A student reported to school officials that another student brought a gun to school. The School Resource Officer conducted a search and found an unloaded BB pistol. The gun was secured and confiscated.

No BBs or any form of ammunition were found and no threats were made to students or staff.

The student was brought to the office and their parents were contacted. School officials say the student has been suspended, per Administrative Policy 6320.

