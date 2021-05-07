One-year-old boy dies in house fire

REMER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A one-year-old boy died in a house fire in northern Minnesota.

It happened before 2:00 a.m. Friday in the area of Ghe We Zance Lane Northeast in rural Remer, Minnesota. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a duplex engulfed in flames. They say the duplex was filled with smoke and fire.

Deputies found one woman in a bedroom and were able to safely rescue her. Authorities say a woman and three children escaped before responders arrived. Unfortunately, a toddler died in the fire.

The Longville Fire Department, Federal Dam Fire Department and Remer Fire Department all responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

