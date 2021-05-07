Advertisement

One-year-old boy dies in house fire

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REMER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A one-year-old boy died in a house fire in northern Minnesota.

It happened before 2:00 a.m. Friday in the area of Ghe We Zance Lane Northeast in rural Remer, Minnesota. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a duplex engulfed in flames. They say the duplex was filled with smoke and fire.

Deputies found one woman in a bedroom and were able to safely rescue her. Authorities say a woman and three children escaped before responders arrived. Unfortunately, a toddler died in the fire.

The Longville Fire Department, Federal Dam Fire Department and Remer Fire Department all responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Sparkman is under arrest in connection to the murder of a taxi driver in Moorhead.
Moorhead murder suspect tied to two other armed robberies
Family speaks out after woman crashes funeral
Family speaks out after woman crashes funeral, runs over gravesites at Fargo cemetery
Wahpeton teacher on leave following George Floyd re-enactment
Grand Forks assault person of interest
UPDATE: Police no longer searching for person of interest
St. Cloud Wells Fargo
Police, FBI investigating hostage situation at a St. Cloud bank

Latest News

Carl Ben Eielson Middle School in Fargo, ND
Student suspended after bringing BB gun to Fargo Middle School
Toddler Dies in Minnesota House Fire
Toddler Dies in Minnesota House Fire - May 7
Mr. Food - Chocolate Peanut Butter Twists - May 7
Mr. Food - Chocolate Peanut Butter Twists - May 7
Noon Weather - May 7
Noon Weather - May 7