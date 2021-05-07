Advertisement

National Day of Prayer at the North Dakota State Capitol

National Day of Prayer at the Capitol
National Day of Prayer at the Capitol(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - May 6 is the National Day of Prayer, a time set aside for people to pray for the country.

In North Dakota, the observance was at the state capitol.

Last spring the gathering inside was limited to ten people and patrons were able to drive up to the Capitol Mall and tune in to a radio station that broadcasted the prayers.

This year, 200 hundred guests were allowed inside to participate.

“We were just very blessed and very honored to be a part of National Day of Prayer. We’ve been part of it now for four years and it’s a great event and as Family Policy Alliance of North Dakota, we certainly stand for Biblical values and this fit right into who we are,” said Family Policy Alliance of North Dakota executive director Mark Jorritsma.

The event was streamed on the Family Policy Alliance of North Dakota’s Facebook page.

This isn’t the only prayer session taking place in North Dakota.

If you’re looking for a session, check the National Day of Prayer’s website by searching North Dakota under the events tab.

