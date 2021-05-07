Minot State to add Women’s Wrestling program
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. - Minot State University announced Thursday it’s adding a women’s wrestling program.
The inaugural season will kick off in the 2022-23 academic year, according to a news release from the university.
Minot State will be the first of the 11 campuses in the state’s university system to have such a program, according to the release.
This comes as North Dakota will be the 30th state to have sanctioned high school girls wrestling.
The university is launching a nationwide search for the program’s first head coach.
