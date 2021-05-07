Advertisement

Minot State to add Women’s Wrestling program

Minot State will be the first of the 11 campuses in the state’s university system to have such a program.(none)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. - Minot State University announced Thursday it’s adding a women’s wrestling program.

The inaugural season will kick off in the 2022-23 academic year, according to a news release from the university.

Minot State will be the first of the 11 campuses in the state’s university system to have such a program, according to the release.

This comes as North Dakota will be the 30th state to have sanctioned high school girls wrestling.

The university is launching a nationwide search for the program’s first head coach.

Related content:

Girls wrestling sanctioned for 2021-22 school year

