Middle school athletes run special race with teammate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A heartwarming video from a middle school track meet at the Sanford Sports Complex Thursday afternoon.

Seventh-grader Grady Christensen is out for track for the first time this spring.

Grady has Down syndrome and has been cheered on by his Wachter Middle School teammates all season.

Thursday, his team, and members of opposing teams took their support to a new level.

Despite just finishing their own races, the boys ran with Grady during his 100-meter dash, cheering him on and encouraging him the entire race.

What you don’t see on that video is the large number of friends and athletes who met Grady at the finish line for a celebration.

