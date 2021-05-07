Groundbreaking for new Davies High School turf field

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Construction on a $1.3 million dollar turf field at Davies High School will begin on Monday, May 10.

Turf Committee members, along with Principal Troy Cody, Assistant Principal and Activities Coordinator Lenny Ohlhauser, and Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi will put the first shovels in the ground on Monday to symbolize the beginning of the project. Excavation will start on Monday, May 17, and the project is expected to be completed by the end of July 2021. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at the first home game in August.

The field was privately subsidized by a group of parents who started fundraising in 2018. Although fundraising for the field is over, donations are still needed to renovate the concessions stand.

Turf fields give several advantages to athletics teams, particularly in the event of inclement weather or prolonged winter weather. The Davies turf will also provide expanded practice space for soccer, football, track, cross-country, softball, and baseball teams.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.