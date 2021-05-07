COVID restrictions lifting in Minnesota has businesses rejoicing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Many bars and restaurants in Minnesota are rejoicing after Governor Tim Walz rolled out his newest plans for COVID restrictions. As they await May 28, when capacity limits will no longer be in place.

“It’s going to feel really nice especially with our location it’s a small location, we have limited seats to begin with.” said JL Beers-Moorhead General Manager Logan Velaski. “Having those to be 100% for us is going to make a huge difference.”

Throughout the pandemic, many businesses were only allowed to provide delivery and takeout. Now with people come back in, stores are glad to be supported by the community.

“Of course there will be 100% capacity, no six-foot restrictions and we’re just going to be doing what we always do and we look forward to people coming in and we’re just excited.” Boulder Tap House Manager Grayson Lewis.

Gov. Tim Walz’s COVID restrictions plan:

Step one takes place at noon on May 7. It includes initial steps to relax some restrictions, primarily in outdoor settings.

Removes limits for outdoor dining, events, and other get-togethers, and ends the mask requirement outdoors except at large venues with over 500 people.

Eliminates the state-established mandatory closing time for bars, restaurants, and food and beverage service at other places of public accommodation.

The second step begins on May 28. Remaining capacity and distancing limits will come to an end, including for indoor events and gatherings. The requirements that will remain include:

Face coverings indoors and for outdoor events that exceed 500 people.

There will be no new safety requirements for businesses, though they must maintain their plans to keep their employees and customers safe – as they have from the beginning of the pandemic – guided only by a minimal universal state guidance document.

The third step takes place no later than July 1, or once 70 percent of Minnesotans age 16 years and older get at least one dose of the vaccine.

The remaining face covering requirement and the requirement for preparedness plans will end. Work on vaccines will continue, and local jurisdictions and entities may set their own mask policies.

