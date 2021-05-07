Cleaning supplies and other necessities donated to help Fargo Public Schools

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Employees from Medica came together to help those in need in the Upper Midwest.

Clara Barton Elementary School’s Husky Hutch Food Pantry got a large donation of supplies including soaps, cleaners, detergents, and other necessities to help those in need across the Fargo Public School District.

The purpose of the Clara Barton Husky Hutch Food Pantry is to help alleviate childhood hunger through the provision of food, cleaning products, hygiene items, and clothing items. The pantry is located on school grounds to provide a more readily accessible source of food assistance. Husky Hutch amenities are available to students and families in all elementary schools across the Fargo Public School District.

