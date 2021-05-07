Advertisement

Cleaning supplies and other necessities donated to help Fargo Public Schools

City offices in Hopewell will be closed on Monday for cleaning purposes.
City offices in Hopewell will be closed on Monday for cleaning purposes.(pixabay)
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Employees from Medica came together to help those in need in the Upper Midwest.

Clara Barton Elementary School’s Husky Hutch Food Pantry got a large donation of supplies including soaps, cleaners, detergents, and other necessities to help those in need across the Fargo Public School District.

The purpose of the Clara Barton Husky Hutch Food Pantry is to help alleviate childhood hunger through the provision of food, cleaning products, hygiene items, and clothing items. The pantry is located on school grounds to provide a more readily accessible source of food assistance. Husky Hutch amenities are available to students and families in all elementary schools across the Fargo Public School District.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Sparkman is under arrest in connection to the murder of a taxi driver in Moorhead.
Moorhead murder suspect tied to two other armed robberies
Family speaks out after woman crashes funeral
Family speaks out after woman crashes funeral, runs over gravesites at Fargo cemetery
Wahpeton teacher on leave following George Floyd re-enactment
Grand Forks assault person of interest
UPDATE: Police no longer searching for person of interest
St. Cloud Wells Fargo
Police, FBI investigating hostage situation at a St. Cloud bank

Latest News

News - Woman breaks down alleged classroom re-enactment of George Floyd Death
News - Woman breaks down alleged classroom re-enactment of George Floyd Death
5:00PM News May 7- Part 3
5:00PM News May 7- Part 3
5:00PM Weather May 7
5:00PM Weather May 7
5:00PM News May 7- Part 1
5:00PM News May 7- Part 1