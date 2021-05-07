Advertisement

Body found near river in south Fargo

Authorities discover a body by the river near 52nd Avenue South in Fargo on May 7, 2021.
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities were called to an area near the Red River at 52nd Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Police, fire and ambulance responded to the scene for a report of an unconscious person.

Authorities tell Valley News Live they discovered a body after a short search. Police also say this is an unattended death and not suspicious. The body was found inside a wooden shelter. The exact circumstances surrounding the death have not yet been determined.

