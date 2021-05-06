Advertisement

Woman injured in rollover accident

By Michael Collett
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman was sent to the hospital after her vehicle rolled off of the road Thursday evening.

22-year-old Tiana Votava was driving from the Oriska exit off of I-94 heading back to Hillsboro.

She was traveling on state highway 18, ran off the roadway right, vaulted, and rolled her vehicle about 100 feet landing on its side facing south at final rest.

Votava crawled out of the vehicle and was treated for injuries on the scene and brought to Sanford in Mayville for further treatment.

She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Charges are pending in the case.

The accident is under investigation by the NDHP.

