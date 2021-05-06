Advertisement

Vintage cars taking over Moorhead for first ever Cruise Night

By Brian Sherrod
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Vintage cars will be filling up a very popular Moorhead street for a first-time event.

The Moorhead Cruise Night will have between 200 to 250 vehicles lined up between the Center Avenue Bridge and 7th Street. 100 to 150 of these vehicles are motorcycles.

This event took two years of coordination between the Vintage Valley Car Show, the City of Moorhead, and the Moorhead Center Mall. Along with vehicles at the event, there will be food trucks, multiple vendors, axe throwing and activities for the kids.

As vaccinations continue to increase, this event provides another step closer to normalcy.

“It is to help Fargo and Moorhead collectively,” said Bill Bartholomay, Vice President Valley Vintage Car Club. “We are a club. Each one of our clubs puts in the effort to help everyone else. This is everyone coming together to do something for Moorhead.”

4th Street to 7th Street will be closed between 5:00pm to 8:30pm tonight. Attendees can travel through the backway on NP Avenue. Moorhead Center Mall and the US Bank will provide their lots for parking. This event will go every first Thursday of the month until September.

