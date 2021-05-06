Advertisement

Vaccine administration status in Clay County

More than 19,000 vaccines have been administered in Clay County.
Over 19,000 vaccine shots have been administered in Clay County. The biggest issue health experts are seeing is the myth that the vaccine will alter your DNA.(Brian Sherrod, KVLY)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Public Health officials are providing a breakdown on the number of coronavirus vaccinations in the area.

In Clay County, 39.4% of residents have received the first dose and 32.9% have completed the series. 48% of the 50 to 64 age group has received the first dose and 74.7% of the 65 and older group has also received the first dose.

As Clay County breaks it down further, 281 doses have been administered to teenagers ages 16 and 17; 8,175 between the ages of 18 to 49; 4,896 vaccines to ages 50 to 64 and 6,123 to ages 65 and older. The total amount of vaccine administered so far is 19,475.

The biggest issue Clay County Public Health officials are running into are myths involving the vaccine.

“It’s interesting what we get over and over,” said Kathy McKay, Public Health Administrator. “There is one about the vaccine altering the DNA of an individual. We hear that a lot. Truly a myth. There is no way possible biologically that it can affect your DNA.”

