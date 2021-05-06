Advertisement

UPDATE: Police no longer searching for person of interest

Grand Forks assault person of interest
Grand Forks assault person of interest
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The police says the woman has been identified.

ORIGINAL: The Grand Forks Police Department is looking for a woman who is a person of interest in an assault case.

The police says the incident happened a couple of weeks ago in downtown. They also said that they’re looking for her just to speak with her about the case.

If you know where she is, you can contact the police by using the following methods:

- Call (701) 787-8000

- Text-a-tip (text GFPD & tip to 847411)

- Message the police department’s social media pages

