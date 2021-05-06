Advertisement

Police, FBI investigating hostage situation at a St. Cloud bank

St. Cloud Wells Fargo
St. Cloud Wells Fargo(Credit: Craig Besco/ KARE 11)
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (Kare 11) — Hostages are being gradually released as a standoff continues at a Wells Fargo Bank at 33rd Avenue South and 2nd Street in St. Cloud.

Police confirmed one hostage was released around 6:30 p.m. A KARE 11 crew on the scene witnessed a second person being led out of the bank by police around 7 p.m.

Negotiations have been underway for several hours. Police did not say how many hostages or suspects were inside the building, but Wells Fargo confirmed all of the hostages are bank employees.

“We can confirm a hostage situation at Wells Fargo’s St. Cloud South branch, located at 200 33rd Avenue South,” a Wells Fargo spokesperson said in a statement to KARE 11. “We are cooperating with local law enforcement and will do whatever we can to assist the authorities in their investigation. We recognize this is a traumatic moment for the community and our colleagues. The safety and security of our customers and employees is our most important priority.”

Crowds were gathered in a shopping center parking lot across the street. Around 7 p.m., police moved the crowd back for their safety.

“Negotiations are ongoing,” St. Cloud police Lt. Lori Ellering said in a news release issued around 5:15 p.m. “The situation remains an active incident. There are an undisclosed number of bank employees being held hostage inside. There are no reports of injuries. The SCPD and FBI are working together on this incident and are working with SWAT resources on scene.”

Photos from witnesses in the area showed the bank surrounded by police squad cars. Witnesses reported SWAT Teams were located at every entrance to the bank, and some streets in the area are blocked off.

