Moorhead murder suspect tied to two other armed robberies

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man accused of murdering a Moorhead taxi driver is now also being tied to two other armed robberies on the other side of the river.

Moorhead and Fargo Police say 18-year-old Willie Alonzo Sparkman Jr, of Fargo was arrested this evening for armed robbery, with charges expected to be filed in Minnesota for second-degree unintentional murder while committing a felony and first-degree aggravated robbery.

Fargo Police say just before midnight on May 4, officers responded to an attempted armed robbery in the 3100 block of 27 St. S. after a female reported she was approached by a male with a weapon who demanded her property. The female screamed, and the suspect fled. The victim was not injured.

Fargo Police say at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers responded to a second armed robbery in the 1900 block of 21 Ave. S. The suspect from the second incident had a similar description to the suspect from the first robbery. The second victim also was not injured.

Moorhead Police later responded to a single-car crash in the 3000 block of 20th St. S. However, when officers arrived they found the male taxi driver dead in the driver’s seat from a gunshot wound.

MPD say the shooting occurred during a planned robbery, and it was determined the suspect and victim, 24-year-old Abdullahi Abdullahi did not know each other.

Throughout the day, Fargo Police Officers and Detectives worked closely with the Moorhead Police Department, the MN BCA, and members of the Metro Area Street Crimes Unit to investigate these incidents.

Sparkman is currently being held in the Cass County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.