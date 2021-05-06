Advertisement

NDT - Stuff the Truck for the New Life Center

Published: May. 6, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Saturday, May 8, New Life Center Thrift Store is teaming up with Life 97.9.

Before you throw away some of that clutter for clean-up week, they hope you’ll set aside your gently used items to help Stuff the Truck. New Life Center Thrift Store and Life 97.9, along with the FM Association of Realtors and Profile by Sanford, is inviting you to bring your donations to the Luther Family Ford parking lot in south Fargo at the corner of Interstate-29 and 32nd Avenue South between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

The goal is to fill the truck that Arnhalt Transport is providing. Accepted items include sporting goods, clothing for all ages, books, toys, decorating items, jewelry, crafts, and games. Furniture will not be accepted.

The Salvation Army will be collecting kids’ coats and Team Boaz will also be onsite to gather gently used bicycles which will be refurbished and given to New Americans.

