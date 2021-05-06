Most Minnesota COVID-19 restrictions ending by May 28

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced a three-step timeline to end nearly all state COVID-19 restrictions by May 28 and end the statewide mask requirement by July 1, or once 70% of Minnesotans age 16 years and older get their vaccine.

The announcement comes as more than 2.6 million Minnesotans have gotten their shot and the state is on track to vaccinate 70 percent of Minnesotans by the end of June.

“As cases recede, more people get vaccinated every day, and vaccines are readily available to all who want it, we can now confidently and safely set out our path back to normal,” said Governor Walz.

Step one takes place at noon on May 7. It includes initial steps to relax some restrictions, primarily in outdoor settings.

Removes limits for outdoor dining, events, and other get-togethers, and ends the mask requirement outdoors except at large venues with over 500 people.

Eliminates the state-established mandatory closing time for bars, restaurants, and food and beverage service at other places of public accommodation.

The second step begins on May 28. Remaining capacity and distancing limits will come to an end, including for indoor events and gatherings. The requirements that will remain include:

Face coverings indoors and for outdoor events that exceed 500 people.

There will be no new safety requirements for businesses, though they must maintain their plans to keep their employees and customers safe – as they have from the beginning of the pandemic – guided only by a minimal universal state guidance document.

The third step takes place no later than July 1, or once 70 percent of Minnesotans age 16 years and older get at least one dose of the vaccine.

The remaining face covering requirement and the requirement for preparedness plans will end. Work on vaccines will continue, and local jurisdictions and entities may set their own mask policies.

Additional protections will remain, including the eviction moratorium, a ban on price gouging, and eligibility exemptions for people who receive state services. The State will continue its emergency efforts to get Minnesotans tested and vaccinated and will continue to monitor the virus and the growth of variants in the months to come.

Cities and businesses may still require masks and have other requirements beyond July 1.

Vaccination Status of Minnesotans

The most at-risk Minnesotans – seniors, long-term care residents, assisted living residents, educators, and front-line workers – have gotten their vaccines. Nearly 90 percent of Minnesotans over the age of 65 have gotten at least one dose.

Because the youngest Minnesotans are not yet eligible for the vaccine, the Safe Learning Plan for schools will continue until the end of the school year to protect students, teachers, and staff in schools.

The Governor says vaccines have held COVID-19 variants at bay and avoided having them overwhelm the state. Since mid-April, COVID-19 cases have declined. Hospitals are seeing fewer admissions and vaccination progress has relentlessly pushed forward.

Minnesotans can visit VaccineConnector.mn.gov to make a vaccine appointment at a Community Vaccination Program site or use the Find Vaccine Locations map to locate a provider near them.

