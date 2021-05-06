Advertisement

Investigation continues into cause of New Town apartment fire

(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW TOWN, N.D. – The cause of a fire that destroyed an apartment complex the morning of Easter Sunday in New Town remains under investigation by state officials, according to a spokesperson for the tribe’s emergency response.

Emily Sitting Bear, the Emergency Operations Center Director for the MHA Nation, said that they have not heard a cause of the fire from the State Fire Marshal, though investigations like these can take as much as six weeks to complete.

The April 4 fire destroyed Building 2 of the Hawk Estates Apartment Complex. No one was seriously hurt, with one person being treated for smoke inhalation.

The 4Bears Casino, and later the Red Cross, helped displaced tenants with housing arrangements.

Building 1 of the complex was untouched by the fire.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have a white tent covering a taxi-van near the train tracks in Moorhead
UPDATE: Moorhead Police identify murdered taxi driver
Willie Sparkman is under arrest in connection to the murder of a taxi driver in Moorhead.
Moorhead murder suspect tied to two other armed robberies
Taxi
Taxi drivers react to Moorhead killing of a fellow taxi driver
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
Fargo man pleads guilty to killing Moorhead teen
Fargo man pleads guilty to murder case involving Moorhead teen

Latest News

News - Minnesota Businesses weigh on restriction rollbacks
News - Minnesota Businesses weigh on restriction rollbacks
Point of View May 5 - Part 3
Point of View May 5 - Part 3
Point of View May 5 - Part 2
Point of View May 5 - Part 2
Point of View May 5 - Part 1
Point of View May 5 - Part 1
Point of View May 6 - Part 3
Point of View May 6 - Part 3