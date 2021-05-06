Advertisement

Ft. Lincoln Elementary administrator arrested for child abuse

Chrystopher Bitz
Chrystopher Bitz(kfyr)
By Julie Martin
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 35-year-old Mandan school administrator is accused of punching a child multiple times in the face and stomach on Tuesday.

Chrystopher Bitz is charged with child abuse and is being held on a $5,000 unsecured bond at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center

Bitz is listed as the dean of students on the Fort Lincoln Elementary School website. He is also listed as an assistant football coach on the Mandan Public Schools activity page.

The Mandan Public School district says Bitz is on administrative leave and the district cannot comment further, but did release the following statement.

“The safety and well-being of our students is the district’s top priority. The school district is committed to working the with Mandan Police Department as they continue to investigate this matter.”

