Despite unemployment rates dropping, staff shortages still a major problem

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On any given week, The Tavern Grill serves up to 7,000 people. However, due to staff shortages, they are down to five servers sometimes to handle the work load.

“It’s definitely been a struggle. It’s hard to definitely find people in all sorts of positions at everywhere that is hiring for.” said The Tavern Grill General Manager Alicia Graham.

While unemployment rates in the state of North Dakota are dropping, the lack of workers has been an issue that pre-dates the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts in the workforce field say that there is more jobs than applicants not just in Cass County, but in the state as well.

“Before the pandemic, North Dakota had more jobs than applicants, so it is something that we are very familiar with.” said Job Service ND’s Communications Officer Sarah Arnston.

“Workforce shortage was an issue before the pandemic, still probably going to continue to be even after the pandemic influences are diminishing,” said Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Public Policy, Katie Mastel. “We’re still going to have that workforce shortage just like we had before. And really it comes down to just that there isn’t enough people.”

We reached out to numerous restaurants in the Fargo-Moorhead area to comment on the growing issue. Many of them simply said they were too busy to talk because they were short staffed.

“So we just everyone to bare with us because they are working their hardest to give you the best experience, the best food quality and everything we possibly can.” said Graham.

Despite all the stress and pressure from the problem, the one bright spot for businesses is that there are more and more people getting out and about.

“Oh it’s so wonderful when you think about it a year ago when all we were doing was packing food to go for the community, it’s so great to be able to let them come in.” said Graham.

The Job Service ND phone number is (701) 239-7300. Their hours are from 8-5 P.M., Monday through Friday.

