Advertisement

138 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported in North Dakota

(WFIE)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 138 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Thursday.

Two new deaths have been reported, so the death toll in the state stands at 1,499. The daily positivity rate is at 3.05%. There are 1,012 total active cases in the state with 48 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have a white tent covering a taxi-van near the train tracks in Moorhead
UPDATE: Moorhead Police identify murdered taxi driver
Willie Sparkman is under arrest in connection to the murder of a taxi driver in Moorhead.
Moorhead murder suspect tied to two other armed robberies
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
Taxi
Taxi drivers react to Moorhead killing of a fellow taxi driver
Fargo man pleads guilty to killing Moorhead teen
Fargo man pleads guilty to murder case involving Moorhead teen

Latest News

NDT - Stuff the Truck for New Life Center - May 5
NDT - Stuff the Truck for New Life Center - May 5
NDT - Life Saving Tips with Fargo Public Schools - May 5
NDT - Life Saving Tips with Fargo Public Schools - May 5
NDT - Prakash Mathew Book - May 5
NDT - Prakash Mathew Book - May 5
NDT - A Cutting Edge - May 5
NDT - A Cutting Edge - May 5
NDT - The Thaw at Blu Water Creek - May 5
NDT - The Thaw at Blu Water Creek - May 5