West Fargo Schools Loosening Some Mask Restrictions

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Effective immediately, West Fargo Public Schools will no longer be enforcing mandatory mask-wearing for students, staff, or spectators at outdoor activities. This includes graduation ceremonies, provided the weather permits them to be held outside.

District administrators are also asking the school board to suspend the Return to Learn plan, effective May 31st. That would mean -- for summer school and summer activities for the month of June -- face coverings would no longer be mandated, and the district would no longer contact trace.

Administrators say the smaller population that participates in summer school provides an opportunity to step back from mandatory enforcement of mask wearing. They say they will still provide families with exposure notifications if there is a positive case in their child’s classroom; however, if there are fewer than 10 students enrolled in the class, exposure notifications are unable to be sent, per privacy guidelines.

