Walk-ins accepted at Grand Forks COVID-19 vaccine clinic

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Alerus Center is currently accepting walk-ins.

You can get a shot until 3:00 p.m. today. Anyone over the age of 16 who are interested in getting the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine are welcome.

For future COVID-19 vaccination opportunities, contact your health care provider, check local pharmacies, or go to vaccinefinder.org to find a vaccine near you.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.