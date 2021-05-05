Advertisement

Walk-ins accepted at Grand Forks COVID-19 vaccine clinic

(WIS)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Alerus Center is currently accepting walk-ins.

You can get a shot until 3:00 p.m. today. Anyone over the age of 16 who are interested in getting the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine are welcome.

For future COVID-19 vaccination opportunities, contact your health care provider, check local pharmacies, or go to vaccinefinder.org to find a vaccine near you.

