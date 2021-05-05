No one hurt in vehicle fire

NEAR ARGUSVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A mechanical failure is being blamed for a vehicle fire that broke out Tuesday morning.

22-year-old David Mugemuzi was driving a 2008 Toyota Rav-4 on I-29 from Grand Forks to Fargo. He stopped on the side of the road near Argusville. He and his passenger got out then the vehicle quickly became engulfed in flames.

The passenger was identified as 31-year-old Trinity Efimba Blessed. No one was hurt.

