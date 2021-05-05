Advertisement

No one hurt in vehicle fire

(WFIE)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEAR ARGUSVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A mechanical failure is being blamed for a vehicle fire that broke out Tuesday morning.

22-year-old David Mugemuzi was driving a 2008 Toyota Rav-4 on I-29 from Grand Forks to Fargo. He stopped on the side of the road near Argusville. He and his passenger got out then the vehicle quickly became engulfed in flames.

The passenger was identified as 31-year-old Trinity Efimba Blessed. No one was hurt.

