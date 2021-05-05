Advertisement

ND unemployment nearing pre-pandemic levels

Published: May. 5, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After unemployment numbers spiked during the pandemic, Job Service representatives said they’re finally seeing rates return to pre-pandemic levels in North Dakota.

Unemployment numbers usually dwindle slightly when the spring begins, but this year was different as people head back to work following the ‘new normal.’

“Our numbers of claims are down dramatically since a year ago when the pandemic started. They’re almost at pre-pandemic levels,” said ND Job Service Communications Officer Sarah Arntson.

Job Service is able to continue giving benefits out as soon as a claim is made thanks to federal funds, but they said they’re getting a manageable amount of claims compared to the huge influx they received at the beginning of the pandemic.

