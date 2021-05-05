Advertisement

More deer licenses available to North Dakota hunters this fall

(Minnesota Department of Natural Resources)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota’s deer season is set and more licenses will be available for hunters this year.

The Game and Fish Department says 72,000 licenses will be available, which is 3,150 more than last year.

North Dakota’s 2021 deer gun season opens November 5 at noon and continues through November 21. Hunters can apply online now. The deadline to apply is June 2.

A general game and habitat license is required when applying for a deer license. If the applicant has not already purchased one for the 2021-22 season, the license will be added to their cart upon checkout. The applicant has the option of having the general game and habitat license refunded if their deer license is not drawn in the lottery.

Total deer licenses are determined by harvest rates, aerial surveys, depredation reports, hunter observations, input at advisory board meetings, and comments from the public, landowners and department field staff.

