Help on the way for Paul Bunyan and Babe

Splint used to keep arm from falling off.
Splint used to keep arm from falling off.(None)
By Mike Morken
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
(AP) - Help is on the way to repair the Paul Bunyan statue in Bemidji, Minnesota. Monday, we were the first to show you pictures and let you know that Paul needed repair work to his arm. We have now learned that the Parks and Recreation Director says the damage was caused by several people climbing and hanging on the arm.

Marcia Larson, also indicated that a construction crew will be onsite next week to assess the damage and conduct additional conservation work on Paul and Babe the blue ox.

People around statues in Bemidji at night
People around statues in Bemidji at night(None)

Larson points out that security cameras were installed years ago in the plaza, where the iconic statues are located. Footage from the activity has been shared with Bemidji police for their investigation into the damage of Paul Bunyan.

