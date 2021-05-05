Advertisement

Grafton Police warning of high-risk sex offender in city

Police are warning of Martin Torres now living in Grafton.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAFTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grafton Police Department is warning of a high-risk sex offender in the city.

56-year-old Martin Torres is living in the 700 block of Manvel Ave.

Torres is convicted of child abuse, his record shows he had forced sexual contact with a girl between the ages of 7-11. He’s also accused of solicitation of a minor for trying to lure children to his vehicle by yelling at them.

Torres is considered a high-risk offender.

