Grafton Police warning of high-risk sex offender in city

GRAFTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grafton Police Department is warning of a high-risk sex offender in the city.

56-year-old Martin Torres is living in the 700 block of Manvel Ave.

Torres is convicted of child abuse, his record shows he had forced sexual contact with a girl between the ages of 7-11. He’s also accused of solicitation of a minor for trying to lure children to his vehicle by yelling at them.

Torres is considered a high-risk offender.

