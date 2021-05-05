Advertisement

Get the Vaccine, Get a Free Drink in Grand Forks

COVID-19 vaccine
Published: May. 4, 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Grand Forks is getting creative to get people vaccinated. Thursday from 3-8 p.m., they’re hosting “Downtown Vaccination Day” at the Empire. You can receive either the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccine, and receive a free beverage coupon from a downtown establishment if you do.

There will also be live entertainment. For more information on the clinic, click here.

