Get the Vaccine, Get a Free Drink in Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Grand Forks is getting creative to get people vaccinated. Thursday from 3-8 p.m., they’re hosting “Downtown Vaccination Day” at the Empire. You can receive either the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccine, and receive a free beverage coupon from a downtown establishment if you do.

There will also be live entertainment. For more information on the clinic, click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.