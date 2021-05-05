Fargo asking residents to get their garbage out early

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo is asking residents to make sure their garbage is out by seven in the morning on pickup day in your neighborhood. This is from Wednesday through the rest of clean up week. Ben Dow, who heads up Public Works, told Valley News Live, that his crews are working ten hour days and are starting early. He’s asking that the garbage be out, so they can avoid call backs, which involve people who are late getting their trash out, and crews have to return to areas they’ve already been to.

