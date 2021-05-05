Exhibit honoring the history and sacrifices of nurses

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sometimes all it takes is a simple thank you to show your appreciation to someone else. This is what Bonanzaville is offering to their area nurses with their newest exhibit.

Salute to Nursing: Answering the Call is a historic exhibit that has been set aside to be used for the next two years between the months of May and September. This exhibit highlights the beginning of nursing in North Dakota up to today’s time.

Did you know that St. John was the first hospital built in Fargo back in 1900? The first nursing class came a year later in 1901. The exhibit will also provide nursing uniforms, caps, and pins along with their involvement in the Armed Forces and across the world. It is important to salute our nurses for answering the call to always help.

“Nurses put their own well-being and their families on the line, said Evelyn Quigley, Registered Nurse. “They responded and carried out. We do have a pledge of nursing and part of it says that we do whatever it takes to protect others and protect our colleagues.”

The exhibit will open from 10:00am to 7:00pm Monday through Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm on Saturday and 12:00pm to 5:00pm on Sunday.

The nursing appreciation reception will go on Friday, May 7th from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. This is a free event for area nurses.

Bonanzaville is located at 1351 Main Avenue West in West Fargo. To sign up for the event, go to https://www.bonanzaville.org/.

