Advertisement

Chauvin requests new trial, local teens discuss America’s challenges

By Anna Johnson
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The legal team representing Derek Chauvin is requesting a new trial. Also, Chris spent some time with a class of seniors at Sheyenne High School to discuss what America’s challenges are and how they view the media.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL SHEYENNE HS ROUND TABLE: https://www.facebook.com/POVnow/videos/474602393784985

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: ND Attorney General’s Office Investigating Taco Fest
Whitten Mugshot
Woman crashes ex’s funeral, runs over gravesites at Fargo cemetery, court documents say
Houser was last seen April 29, 2021.
UPDATE: Houser located safely
Man Attacks VNL Crew
A man assaults a Valley News Live crew as they prepared to go on air
Anthony Goose, 28
Man arrested after toddler is hit and killed by vehicle

Latest News

Henrico County purchases the Wilton Farm property for $10 million (Source: Henrico Co. Govt.)
Farmers sue federal government over loan forgiveness
Point of View KX4 - Ada STS 5-3 pt 2
Small Town Spotlight - Ada, MN
Small Town Spotlight - Ada, MN
Small Town Spotlight - Ada, MN Pt. 2
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a...
Powell’s high-stakes bet: More jobs but only mild inflation