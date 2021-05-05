UPDATE: Taxi driver murdered in south Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department says a call about a crash Wednesday morning is now a homicide investigation.

When officers arrived, they found the male taxi driver dead in the driver’s seat with suspicious trauma to his body. No other victims were found on the scene.

Police say a taxi appeared to have been traveling east when it drove over the road, crossed the railroad tracks, and came to a rest in a grassy area between the railroad tracks and a residential neighborhood on the east side of 20th Street, just south of Village Green Boulevard.

Valley News Live crews on scene Wednesday morning also report that an apartment complex across the street from the crash scene is surrounded by police tape.

Valley News Team’s Crime and Safety Reporter Bailey Hurley has been talking with friends and family of the victim. They tell us the taxi driver was just 24-years-old and says his passenger tried to rob him before he was shot. Moorhead Police have not yet been able to confirmed those details.

As of noon on Wednesday, it’s unknown if Moorhead Police have identified any suspects or if any arrests have been made.

The Moorhead Police Department says the investigation is very active. They are being assisted by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension, including their Crime Scene Team.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Moorhead Police Department at 701-451-7660 and ask to speak to a supervisor, or submit a tip on the City of Moorhead Tipline.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police tape is sectioning off a grassy area between the railroad tracks and a neighborhood in south Moorhead. Police have also set up a tent over a vehicle that appears to have crashed.

The scene is near 20th Street and 34th Avenue South in Moorhead, close to where police were called earlier Wednesday morning around 3:30 for suspicious activity.

We can see the vehicle in question is a taxi-van, but few other details are available. The crash scene is just feet from a residential neighborhood.

Police tape is also surrounding an apartment complex across the street, on the west side of 20th Street.

