Advertisement

Are Biden’s COVID vaccination goals doable?

By CNN Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More than 106 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the average daily pace of vaccinations is slowing.

In spite of that, President Joe Biden wants to see 70% of adult Americans with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by July 4.

He’s also focusing on three areas to increase overall vaccination rates.

The first area is focused on vaccinating kids 12 to 15 years old, once there’s an approved vaccine for them.

“Not only do we want to get it done in time for school, we want to get it done in time so kids can really enjoy their summertime activities without having to worry, without having to wear masks,” White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt said.

Vaccine advisers have scheduled an emergency meeting for May 12 as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reviews the Pfizer vaccine for the 12 to 15 age range.

The second focus is making it easier to get vaccinated, which means getting away from mass vaccination sites.

The third focus is overcoming vaccine hesitancy by getting the word out and changing the narrative.

The administration’s aims may be ambitious, but the White House says there’s no Plan B.

“I think we’re going to be able to do it. I mean, it’s a challenging goal, but I think it’s a doable goal,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical adviser to the president.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man Attacks VNL Crew
A man assaults a Valley News Live crew as they prepared to go on air
Houser was last seen April 29, 2021.
UPDATE: Houser located safely
Police have a white tent covering a taxi-van near the train tracks in Moorhead
UPDATE: Taxi driver murdered in south Moorhead
Whitten Mugshot
Woman crashes ex’s funeral, runs over gravesites at Fargo cemetery, court documents say
Barnesville woman charged with murder of foster child pleads guilty

Latest News

FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP...
Small business COVID-19 relief program runs out of money
This image shows Peloton's Tread+ treadmill.
Peloton recalls treadmills, halts sales, after a child dies
FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video...
Firing of Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks reversed
FILE - A traveler gets in the back of an Uber vehicle at Los Angeles International Airport in...
Biden administration repeals Trump-era rule on gig workers
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters following...
Liz Cheney’s GOP post in peril as Trump endorses replacement