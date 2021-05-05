600 cereal boxes to celebrate teacher appreciation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Students at L.E. Berger School are showing their appreciation for their teachers this morning.

400 students decorated cereal boxes with their teacher’s faces and covered them with kind words. The 600 boxes were set up like dominos in the hallways to be knocked down as the students, teachers and staffed cheered.

I really appreciate my teachers because they are really fun and they keep me safe,” said Mya Glandt, 5th Grader. “They are just really nice and helpful.”

Speech Pathologist Deb Beeler is retiring after 38 years of service. Beeler was the one who started the domino effect. Beeler says she will miss her students.

“It’s bittersweet. It is hard to leave the kids and a lot of these kids did not even know I was leaving until today but that is okay. I really enjoyed my career here.”

All the boxes of cereal will be donated to the Great Plains Food Bank.

