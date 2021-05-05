Advertisement

2 bald eagles found apparently shot to death near Blackduck

Picture from AP Images
Picture from AP Images(Associated Press)
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BLACKDUCK, Minn. (KARE 11 News) - Agents from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and federal wildlife officials are trying to identify the person responsible after the discovery of two dead bald eagles who appear to have been shot.

DNR enforcement agent Joe Alberts says the agency was tipped off to the incident by an anonymous message left on the non-game wildlife phone line on or around April 23. Field agent Demo Regas responded to a remote area not far from Blackduck and located the dead eagles on the banks of the Blackduck River.

The raptors were sent off to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife forensics lab in Oregon for a necropsy, the animal equivalent of a human autopsy, to discover the official cause of death. U.S. Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Tina Shaw says it is the only wildlife forensics lab in the world.

Albert says a joint investigation between the DNR and federal wildlife agents is ongoing.

A $2,500 reward is offered for any information that leads to an arrest or conviction of the person responsible, as bald eagles are a federally protected species. Anyone who knows something is asked to call the Turn In Poachers (TIP) line at 800-652-9093.

