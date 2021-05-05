Advertisement

173 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths reported in North Dakota

(Pixabay)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 173 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday.

Three new deaths have been reported, so the death toll in the state stands at 1,497. The daily positivity rate is at 4.16%. There are 990 total active cases in the state with 40 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

