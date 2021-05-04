West Fargo Park District warns of ticket scam

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Park District wants to warn you about a scam that involves tickets for its events.

People are commenting on its events on Facebook about others who want to sell their tickets because of a family emergency or death. This is likely a scam, and you shouldn’t share any of your personal information with these profiles.

The Park District says it does not allow reselling of tickets or registrations for its events or programs. If you’re unable to attend an event or program that you already paid for, contact the West Fargo Park District office for a refund or credit.

