Missing Minneapolis toddler found safe in another state

MINNEAPOLIS (KARE 11 News) - Minneapolis police says a toddler reported missing and possibly abducted has been found safe in another state.

Police spokesman John Elder says the department will share details during a live press conference at 11 a.m. You can see it streamed on kare11.com, and on our social platforms.

Nasteha Mohamed, age 2, was last seen just before 3 p.m. Monday near the 1400 block of Marshall Street Northeast. Elder says the little girl may have been taken by her 27-year-old sister Amina Mohamed, who struggles with mental health issues. A release says police believe Nasteha could be in danger.

The toddler was last seen wearing brown pants, a brown shirt and brown sweater. Her sister Amina is described by police as 5 feet 8 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown skirt, black sweater and a grey scarf, and may be driving a 2013 gold Chevy Equinox, Minnesota license plate number ECG 917.

Elder said there is a chance the two-year-old child is being taken out of Minnesota, possibly to Massachusetts. Police have requested help from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which sent out a nationwide alert for the vehicle thought to be drive by Amina Mohamed. Elder says any agency that sees the Equinox will stop it.

