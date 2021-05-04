Two dogs die in house fire

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Bemidji Fire Chief says the fire started in the bathroom and it is believed to have been caused by an electrical issue. However, the fire is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL: Two dogs are dead following a house fire in Bemidji.

It happened at around 10:00 a.m. Sunday at 7193 Balsam Road Northwest. Firefighters found the fire on the main floor of the home.

Damages are estimated near $200,000. The fire is still being investigated, but it’s considered to be accidental in nature. No other injuries were reported.

