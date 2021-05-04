Advertisement

Two dogs die in house fire

Balsam Rd Fire in Bemidji
Balsam Rd Fire in Bemidji(Bemidji Fire Department)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Bemidji Fire Chief says the fire started in the bathroom and it is believed to have been caused by an electrical issue. However, the fire is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL: Two dogs are dead following a house fire in Bemidji.

It happened at around 10:00 a.m. Sunday at 7193 Balsam Road Northwest. Firefighters found the fire on the main floor of the home.

Damages are estimated near $200,000. The fire is still being investigated, but it’s considered to be accidental in nature. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

10:00PM Weather May 4
10:00PM News May 4 - Part 1
10:00PM News May 4 - Part 2
News - Fargo residents can opt out of mosquito spraying
Fargo residents can opt-out of mosquito spraying